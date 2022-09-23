Dan River High School class of 1961 gathers for reunion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steven Gould, a Danville native and founder and principal of SoVa Legal, was honored with Chatham Hall’s Alice Overbey Award on Friday for dem…
Annie Stone, a certified nursing assistant at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored recently with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.
I must confess that I have been a Royal Watcher for years. It’s one of the few things I don’t feel guilty about. I just do it.
Classical music fans have come to treasure the Chatham Concert Series’ energetic performances of famous works and special gems.
Sovah Health announced this week that Dr. Collin Kent, a Duke Health radiation oncologist, joined the Center for Radiation Oncology, effective…
QUESTION: I have home-schooled my seventh-grade daughter on and off through elementary school. This school year, I began home schooling her, b…
Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.
Good Samaritans are being hailed after they stopped to investigate along a highway when they noticed an abandoned suitcase “moving” by itself.
In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.