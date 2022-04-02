Danville Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrating 76 years of service

For 76 years, the Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has provided an array of public service activities that have made a positive impact.

Through the years, the chapter has been at the forefront of addressing community needs and providing appropriate resources.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs throughout the world. Since its founding in 1913 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., the sorority is the nation’s largest African American women’s organization with more than 300,000 initiated members and 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, the Arabian Gulf, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, the Republic of Korea, West Africa and the Virgin Islands.

The beginning

The idea to establish a local chapter on April 6, 1946, was initiated by nine distinguished charter members who were committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action. They had a desire to give back to the community.

Those women were Clara Hoffler Clark, Carrie H. Coleman, Signora L. Collins, Irene Gordon, Vergie Hobson, Virginia Mack Johnson, Hortense Person Martin, Elizabeth Holland Trent and Fannie C. Owens, who is the only living charter member. The chapter initially was named and chartered as Gamma Gamma Chapter, but in 1960, it was renamed the Danville Alumnae Chapter.

“It is very gratifying that the Danville Alumnae Chapter is celebrating 76 years of public service in the Danville area,” said Sheila Williamson-Branch, chapter president. “We are excited and honored to still be a vital pillar in the community serving children, adults and the overall needs of the community.”

With a service area that includes the city of Danville and the surrounding counties of Pittsylvania, Halifax and Caswell, North Carolina, Danville Alumnae continues in the sorority founders’ footsteps to promote the Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.

“It is also a huge endeavor for us to be able to continue serving the communities through the pandemic, but we have done so because the needs are even greater during this time,” Williamson-Branch said. “The chapter’s local membership of 96-college-educated women has assumed the charge of ensuring its communities receive well-rounded support through our various programs and events.”

The programs

Educational development and activities for youth are paramount to the chapter, which has annually awarded $10,000 in scholarships to graduating public high school seniors who are continuing a post-secondary education. Over the years, Williamson-Branch said the chapter has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarship funds.

In addition, other educational programs for youth include the Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy for females, 11-14 years; Delta Gems for at-risk adolescent girls, 14-18 years; and EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence), designed for young males, 11-18 years old.

“EMBODI is our newest program,” Williamson-Branch explained. “This national program addresses issues related to STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] education, culture, self-efficacy, leadership, physical and mental health, healthy lifestyle choices, character, ethics, relationships, college readiness, fiscal management, civic engagement and service learning. We are recruiting young males for this initiative.”

Economic development activities focus on financial freedom by providing forums, speakers and resources to promote financial literacy, homeownership and entrepreneurship.

For international awareness and involvement, the chapter co-sponsored a free Aids testing event at Averett University for Aids Awareness Day; promoted awareness of international history, issues, people and cultural experiences; and supported Delta projects in South Africa.

Community engagement

The chapter’s political awareness and involvement activities include social and political activism that address voting rights, voter education, voter registration drives and advocating for adequate education funding. Each year members participate during Delta Days at the Virginia General Assembly, Delta Days in the Nation’s Capital and at Delta Days at the United Nations.

“We also promote physical and mental health through focused prevention, healthy eating and access to affordable health care. In 2020, we hosted Dr. Balaji Desai, an infectious disease specialist at Sovah [Health Internal Medicine], who presented a program on COVID 19,” said Williamson-Branch.

In September 2018, a professional development workshop was held in cooperation with public school divisions and featured distinguished educator Ron Clark of the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. The event attracted more than 350 educators not only from the service area, but surrounding communities in Virginia and North Carolina.

Sorority’s impact

More recently with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter donated N-95 masks to first responders; collected more than 800 cans of food and distributed to food banks; partnered with March of Dimes to collect 220 books for children in hospital Newborn Intensive Care Units; donated socks to homeless shelters; and prepared 100 comfort/cuddle bags that were donated to area social service agencies for children (5-11 years) who have been removed from their homes during an emergency. The bags are designed to serve as a comfort to help children adjust.

The public service projects are funded by donations and the proceeds from various fundraising events such as Jabberwock, a traditional Delta program taken from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” but has a variety show format with skits, dances and songs; International Prince and Princess Pageants; Fairytale Wedding; Distinguished Men Cooking with the Deltas and other events.

Several community organizations benefit by receiving financial and volunteer support from the chapter. These include Danville Life Saving Crew, American Heart Association, House of Hope, Danville Cancer Association, Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, God’s Storehouse, Haven of the Dan River Region, Tri-County Community Action Agency’s Food Pantry, God’s Pit Crew, Sickle Cell Anemia, United Way, United Negro College Fund, Habitat for Humanity, NAACP and National Night Out.

“The Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is pleased that we have been able to impact our communities during the past 76 years,” Williamson-Branch said. “ We are only growing in our capacity, determination and strength. We look forward to continuing this commitment of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action for the years to come.”

For more information about the Danville Alumnae Chapter, email dacdstpresident2021@gmail.com, visit www.dacdeltasigmatheta.org or check the Facebook or Instagram accounts. For information on becoming a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, contact the National Headquarters’ website at www.deltasigmatheta.org/become-a-member.

Burney is a member and a past president of the Danville Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.