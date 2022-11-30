Danville Area Humane Society to host Pet Photo with Santa event Dec. 10

The Danville Area Humane Society invites the public — and their pets — to a Pet Photo with Santa event at the city animal shelter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

The $8 fee includes a 4-by-6 color picture in a holiday card frame. Children who have their picture taken with Santa will receive a small holiday gift.

During that time, Dr. Mary Betterton will microchip animals for Danville and Pittsylvania County residents for $10. That price includes the registration. The limit is two per household.

“We have had this fun event for 22 years," Executive Director Paulette Dean said. "Many dogs have come for years to have their picture taken with Santa and it is so heartwarming to see how their humans have loved them and have taken care of them through the years.”

Although most of the animals that come are dogs and cats, birds, pigs, goats, ferrets and a hedgehog have also participated in the event.

Danville Police Department office Jim Godfrey has been the Santa for 10 years.

“Even when Officer Godfrey left the Danville Police Department for two years to return to Pennsylvania, he made the long drive back to be Santa," Dean said. "The next year, only a snowstorm kept him away. We were so happy when we heard that he was coming back to DPD. Officer Godfrey has transported animals to our adoption partners, and in his responsibilities as a police officer, has rescued many animals. He is a true hero for the animals.”

April Hogan, shelter manager, said: “We hope that this is a very busy event. It is always so fun to see all of the animals, but this year, we urge people to have their pets microchipped. All animals that come to the shelter are scanned for one, and we are always happy when we are able to return an animal home because he had a chip.”