“Seeing Things in a New Light” is the welcoming theme of the Danville Art League spring exhibit on display at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research through April 14.

The Institute is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The show is free for viewing.

Danville Art League President Jerry Franklin welcomed all guests at the opening reception recently.

“Join with us if you create art, appreciate art or want to help promote art for all ages in the community," he said, encouraging the community. "There is much talent yet to discover.”

The art league was organized in 1981 and one of its founding members, Susan Fulk, came to the reception to reminisce and celebrate the legacy and traditions of the group.

“It is spectacular, don't miss it," Felice McWilliams, exhibition chair, said of the ongoing display.

This exhibition features 27 regional artists showing 74 pieces of art. It was a judged show that awarded six ribbons in the art category and one in photography.

Those recognized are:

Christina Knapp, best in show

best in show Gina Browning, first place, painting

first place, painting Robert Dodson, second place, painting

second place, painting Jerry Franklin, third place, painting

third place, painting Rebecca Rodgers, honorable metion

honorable metion Michelle Bloomer, honorable mention

honorable mention Barry Koplen, first place, photography

first place, photography Patrick Stowe, honorable mention, photography