Danville Blue Knights VA XIII hosts annual Ride for a Cause

Danville Blue Knights VA XIII held its 23rd annual Ride for a Cause recently. Proceeds will go to Danville Social Services' child welfare fund so kids in foster care can have a better Christmas.
At the Oct. 6 meeting, a combined group of Kiwanis Club members with years of perfect attendance join the new executive committee officers.
For 69 seasons, the Danville Concert Assocation has brought music, dance and song from hundreds of international groups to Danville, and they are doing it again beginning Nov. 7.
The Danville Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 2022-23 season Saturday returning to the George Washington High School auditorium to perform…
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas.
When it rains, it pours.
Well, I must say I’m rather, uh, disappointed albeit my worst suspicions have been verified.
A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.
Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests.
