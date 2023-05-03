Two new members were installed in the Danville Chapter of Chums on April 22. The addition of the two members will further help the chapter with projects of social, cultural and educational and the mission to “listen to the children… enrich their lives.” At the installation are, from left, membership co-chair Lisa Glass, new members Chum Kirstie Linn and Chum Lakeeya Edwards, and vice president and membership chair Ketina Myers.