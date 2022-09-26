 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danville City Council proclamation a salute to Constitution Week

  • 0
DAR

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones presents Daughters of the American Revolution regent Cathy Nesselroade a proclamation to honor the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

 Contributed photo

At the Sept. 20, Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Alonzo Jones presented a proclamation to the Daughters of the American Revolution regent Cathy Nesselroade, to honor the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

In 1956, the DAR petitioned President  Dwight Eisenhower to set aside this time to call attention to the Constitution by reminding of the importance of teaching history in schools as well as the sacrifices the nation's ancestors made to obtain the rights enjoyed today, 235 years after the Constitution was signed.

Nesselroade's speech emphasized that everyone has "skin in the game" with relatives and friends who serve or have served our country to maintain a way of life established in the Constitution's articles.

Pocket Constitutions were provided for Tunstall High School students who attended the City Council session and other attendees.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sovah Health-Danville CNA honored

Sovah Health-Danville CNA honored

Annie Stone, a certified nursing assistant at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored recently with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China has been increasingly using civilian ships including hundreds of fishing trawlers to back up its vast territorial claims and project military power. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count and has been rapidly building new warships. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon. Experts say civilian vessels such as fishing boats that are anchored for months at a time in the disputed South China Sea do more than just augment the raw numbers of ships. They perform tasks that would be difficult for the military to carry out such as slowly displacing other vessels without involving armed conflict and complicating the rules of engagement.

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways COVID-19 can damage lungs long-term

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert