Danville City Council proclamation a salute to Constitution Week

At the Sept. 20, Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Alonzo Jones presented a proclamation to the Daughters of the American Revolution regent Cathy Nesselroade, to honor the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
In 1956, the DAR petitioned President Dwight Eisenhower to set aside this time to call attention to the Constitution by reminding of the importance of teaching history in schools as well as the sacrifices the nation's ancestors made to obtain the rights enjoyed today, 235 years after the Constitution was signed.
Nesselroade's speech emphasized that everyone has "skin in the game" with relatives and friends who serve or have served our country to maintain a way of life established in the Constitution's articles.
Pocket Constitutions were provided for Tunstall High School students who attended the City Council session and other attendees.