Danville Community College will host Spring Fling event, a day for students, faculty and staff, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the DCC campus.

"Spring Fling is an opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to come together and enjoy a day filled with fun activities," said Karl Staten, student activities and recruitment coordinator at DCC. "We have a variety of events planned, and we hope that our students will come out and join us for this exciting day."

The Spring Fling event will offer a range of activities, including a mechanical bull ride challenge, open air photo booth and basketball shooting challenge. Students also will have the opportunity to give back to their community by participating in the SOVAH Health Blood Drive and learn more about the resources available to them through the PTK resource table.

And, of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks, including a hot dog cokout and a variety of snacks.

"We are thrilled to offer our students an opportunity to come together and enjoy some fun activities," said interim dean of student services Cathy Pulliam. "This event is a great way for students to take a break from their studies, enjoy some time with their friends, and learn more about the resources available to them on campus."

In addition to the various activities and events, the Spring Fling event is also an opportunity for students to connect with their peers and build a sense of community on campus.

"We believe that creating a sense of community is an important part of the college experience," said Staten. "By offering events like Spring Fling, we hope to foster a sense of belonging and connection among our students, faculty and staff."

For more information, contact Staten at 434-797-8588.