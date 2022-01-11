 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Community College's Phi Theta Kappa holds induction

Induction

Danville Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa held its fall induction in November. New members are (front row) Leilanie Nichols; (second row) Meyoncee Gregory and Eben Leigh; (third row) Tameka Coles, Kelsey Whitlock and Elsie Bryant; (fifth row) Crystal Manning and Kelly Campbell; (sixth row) Grace Whitlow and Ingrid Diaz; (seventh row) Tyler Andrews and Rachel Rigney.

