Danville Dental Associates presents gifts for Toys for Tots

The doctors and staff at Danville Dental Associates presented 10 boxes of gifts for the annual Toys for Tots program. Since 2013, Danville Dental Associates has served as a donation site and has encouraged its team members and patients to donate each year. "Christmas is about a very special birthday," said Dr. Albert Payne. "Every birthday is special for kids. Thanks to all who contributed to make many needy kids happy again this year." Each of Danville Dental Associates six locations served as donation sites. Showing the donations are (front row, from left) Suzanne Wiles, Cindy Shrewsberry, Keia Graves, Kim Sadler, Kim Moore, Kristin Clarke, Kristen Rogers and Dr. Albert Payne; (second row) Karyn Hutchins, Denise Edwards, Tracy Turner, Charlotte Brooks, David Hyde, Gwen Andrews, Shana Turner, Alexis Shuler, Kathy Marlowe, Jenny Toufas and Bob Holland.