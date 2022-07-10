 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Danville deputies graduate from academy

  • 0
Danville deputies graduate from academy

Three Danville Sheriff’s Office deputies recently graduated from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy. The deputies are (from left) V.D. Scott, J.T. Belton and D.A. Leach. Leach achieved high honors for emergency vehicle operations course. All three will be assigned to work in the Danville City Jail.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Uterus Transplant Enables Women to Gestate, Deliver Liveborn Infants

Uterus Transplant Enables Women to Gestate, Deliver Liveborn Infants

FRIDAY, July 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Initial outcomes of the first five years of uterine transplants in the United States suggest that it may be a viable treatment option for women with uterine-factor infertility, according to a study published online July 6 in JAMA Surgery.

Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

Until last week when he swore in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, his successor on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer had a rigorous, intellectually challenging job with the highest of stakes. Now the 83-year-old retiree has no briefs to read and no opinions to write. As a retired justice, Breyer can maintain an office at the Supreme Court if he wants to and also gets a clerk to help him. But like other retired justices he also gets to chart his own path based on his personality and interests. Teaching, writing and even continuing to be a judge are among the things he might do.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert