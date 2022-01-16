 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 7 at Ballou Park Nature Center with four tables of the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, first; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, second; and Bill Bolton and Nancy Clark, third.

The club met Jan. 5 at the center with five tables of the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Len Ellis and Phil Somers, first; Bill Bolton and Anne Adams, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Nancy Clark and Esther Mise, fourth.

Strata B winners were Susan Critz and Randy Mattox.

