Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 7 at Ballou Park Nature Center with four tables of the Howell Movement played.
Winners were Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, first; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, second; and Bill Bolton and Nancy Clark, third.
The club met Jan. 5 at the center with five tables of the Howell Movement played.
Winners were Len Ellis and Phil Somers, first; Bill Bolton and Anne Adams, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Nancy Clark and Esther Mise, fourth.
Strata B winners were Susan Critz and Randy Mattox.