Bridge results

Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Aug. 19 at Ballou Park Nature Center with the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, first; David Nickels and Randy Mattox, second; Anne Adams and Nancie Motley, third; and Suzanne Fisher and Betty Wilson tied with Nancy Clark and Cindy Teague for third/fourth.

Strata B winners were June Oakley and Mary Dewberry tied with Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett for first/second.

The club met Aug. 17 at the center with the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Dave Stephenson and Phil Somers, first; Susan Critz and Randy Mattox, second; Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, third; and Emma and David Hooper, fourth.

