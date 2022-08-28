Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter’s former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts. Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko, and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing. He has accused Twitter of deceptions involving its handling of “spam," or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.