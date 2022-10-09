Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Sept. 30 at Ballou Park Nature Center with the Howell Movement played.
Winners were Anne Adams and Ellen Davis, first; David Nickels and Randy Mattox, second; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third; and Susan Critz and Barry Koplen, fourth.
The club met Sept. 28 at the center with the Howell Movement played.
Winners were Nancy Clark and Phil Somers, first; Susan Critz and Randy Mattox, second; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third; and Emma and David Hooper, fourth.
Strata B winners were Jim and Kathy Haughton.