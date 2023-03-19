The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club played at the Ballou Park Nature Center on March 10 with 6 1/2 tables of the Mitchell movement.

North/south winners were Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, first; Susan Critz and Karen Lackey, second; and Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third.

East/west winners had a tie for first and second with June Oakley and Mary Dewberry tied with Al Divine and Nancy Clark; Emma Sue and David Hooper, third; and second in tiers B and C were Jim and Kathy Haughton.

The club met on March 8 at the center with six tables of the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Phil Somers and Nancy Clark, first; Bill Bolton and Al Divine, second; Barry Koplen and Gerry Bolton, third; Susan Critz and Randy Mattox, fourth, and tied for fifth/sixth were Skip and Carolyn Wilson as well as Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.