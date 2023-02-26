The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 17 at Ballou Park Nature Center with the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, first; Emma Sue and David Hooper, second; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third; Kathy and Al Divine, fourth.

Winners in tiers B and C were Kathy and Al Divine, first in tiers B and C; and Nancy Clark and Cindy Teague, second in B.

The club met Feb. 15 at the center with the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, first; Ellen Davis and Gerry Belton, second; Freda Watt and Carolyn Wilson, third; and Nancy Clark and Cindy Teague, fourth, and second in B.