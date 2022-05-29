 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge results

Danville Duplicate Bridge Club lists results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met May 20 at Ballou Park Nature Center with the Howell Movement played.

Winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Ellen Davis and Jane Carter, second; and Judy Foster and Elizabeth Whitehead tied with Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen for third/fourth. Strata B Winners were Susan Critz and Randy Mattox.

The club met May 18 at the center with the Howell movement played.

Winners were Susan Critz and Dave Stephenson, first; Cindy Teague and Nancy Clark, second; Len Ellis and Phil Somers, third; and Anne Adams and Ellen Davis, fourth.

