Danville fire marshal honored as woman of year by NAACP

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP, honors Danville Fire Marshal Shelby with the group's woman of the year award on June 12.

Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving was honored June 12 as woman of the year by the Danville branch of the NAACP.

City officials, including the mayor, police chief, city sheriff, fire chief and others spoke during the event held at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Danville.

Irving has worked with the fire department for 35 years.

“She’s the only woman that has worked for the fire department and accomplished what she has,” said Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP. “I wanted other women in the city to see that this could be a great career, not only for men but for women.”

