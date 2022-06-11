 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville group launches 6 Book Summer initiative

BookEnds, formerly Friends of the Danville Public Library, is working with multiple organizations to bring books to the underserved population with its 6 Book Summer program.

Almost 20 organizations across Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina, have joined together to combat the loss of reading skills over the summer by launching the 6 Book Summer initiative.

This program seeks to better prepare children in the region by reading six books over the summer to stop the loss of reading skills. Funded through a grant from the Danville Regional Foundation and the Womack Foundation, the 6 Book Summer Initiative will empower region to help children, highlight existing summer reading programs and provide thousands of books for children to read.

Books will be available for free at multiple locations throughout the region this summer to offer the resources to reach the 6 Book Summer goal. This initiative begins Monday.

Research shows that if children read as few as six books over the summer, they can prevent the loss of reading skills. If they read 10 books, they can increase their skills over the summer.

The 6 Book Summer initiative is designed to empower parents, other relatives and concerned community members. Most people have a general understanding that reading is important, and many people are aware of the “summer slide,” which is the loss of reading skills over the summer.

The summer slide causes 67% of the reading gap between more privileged and underserved kids, and this can be prevented by reading just 6 books every summer.

For more information, visit the program's Facebook page or email bookendscommunity@gmail.com

Organization involved

Organizations involved with the 6 Book Summer initiative are Americorps, BookEnds, Boys and Girls Club of Danville, the Caswell County Partnership for Children, Caswell County Public Library, Danville Church and Community Based Tutorial Program, the Danville Otterbots, Danville Public Schools, Danville Regional Foundation, Dream Big Book Club, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Joy of Reading Danville, Just Kids Child Development Center and Legacy Academy, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, PowHERful Voices initiative, Project Literacy, Smart Beginnings and United Way of Danville/Pittsylvania County.

