Danville Historical Society debuts holiday ornament

Like many nonprofit organizations, the Danville Historical Society is always looking for ways to raise money.

Members always attempt to find fundraisers that returned something to the donor for their much-appreciated contributions.

In the past, the group has came up with things like the home tours, puzzles that depict historical scenes in Danville and in 2016, they decided to produce commemorative Christmas ornaments depicting places and sights in the city and surrounding area.

The first was one that showed the now iconic “home” sign. It was an immediate success, so the society decided to do an ornament each year.

Averett University was the subject in 2017, tobacco farming with its unique tobacco barns was done in 2018, the ornament for 2019 was the railroad station and the Southern Railway and 2020 featured Dan River Mills-Schoolfield with the prominent smokestacks.

For 2021, the group decided to present a reproduction of a “Greetings from Danville” postcard.

The ornaments have now become a collectible with many people having purchased them each year to have a full set. As they run out, they will not be reordered. Some from 2016, 2019 and 2020 still remain.