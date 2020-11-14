Danville Historical Society unveils 2020 Christmas ornament

The Danville Historical Society has unveiled its 2020 holiday ornament featuring Dan River Mills at Schoolfield.

In 2016, the board of the nonprofit historical society was looking for an additional fundraiser and came up with the idea of commemorative Christmas ornaments that celebrate places and sights in the city and surrounding area.

"We always tried to find fundraisers that returned something to the donor for their much-appreciated contributions," the a news release stated. "

Previously, the group came up with things like holiday home tours, T-shirts and puzzles that depict historical scenes in the city. (The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled the holiday tour this year.)

The first ornament depicted the iconic "Home" sign. It was an immediate success, so the society decided to do an ornament each year.

Averett University was the subject in 2017, tobacco farming with its unique tobacco barns was the focus in 2018 and last year, 2019, the ornament was the railroad station and the Southern Railway.

This year the board decided to depict the mill area of Schoolfield. The decision was made before that area was approved as the site of a new casino.