Danville Kiwanis Club hear tunes of the season

The ninth annual Community Holiday Light Show wraps up this week, with shows daily from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballou Park through Friday.
Members of the Danville Riverview Rotary Club celebrate Family Day at weekly meeting Thursday. Everyone enjoyed food, conversations, a few jokes and a little singing.
For the last few years, my church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has had an initiative every December called “Light the Wor…
The Sassy Ladies enjoyed food and superb at their Christmas meeting Dec. 8 at Chuck's Roadside Diner.
Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.
Bear with me here. Last year I wrote a column in which I confessed to having never seen a Hallmark Christmas movie. I am going to do an update…
Now in the fourth year of the new holiday tradition, it's being performed for the first time at Smokestack Theatre Company's new home in Danville's River District at 319 Lynn St.
Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth recently announced the promotion of Chris Wiles to deputy chief and David Whitley to the rank of major.
