Danville Kiwanis Club hear tunes of the season

Watching a holiday movie brings families together. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Plex. 
At the Dec. 8 meeting, members of the Danville Kiwanis Club were entertained by Joel DeBoe. DeBoe performed traditional Christmas songs and original musical selections. For several consecutive years, Deboe has brought season's greetings to Kiwanians in the form of guitar-playing and singing laced with joke-telling!
