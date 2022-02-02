 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Kiwanis Club hears from grant recipients

Danville Kiwanis Club

At its Thursday meeting, the Danville Kiwanis Club heard remarks from representatives of several organizations that had received a grant from the Kiwanis Club of Danville Foundation during 2021. Attending the meeting are (front row, from left) Desiree Shaffer, Danville Symphony Orchestra; Moriah Shepard, Danville Science Center; Carolyn Smith, Danville Area Choral Arts Society; and Gary Terry, Boys and Girls Club of the Danville area; (second row) Debra Holly, Danville Church and Community Based Tutorial Program; Russell Scruggs, Danville Concert Association; Kim Baldridge, Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat of Humanity; and Doug Young, Danville Life Saving Crew; (third row) Jim Martin, Danville Symphony Orchestra. Not pictured are Bill Sgrina, Danville Parks & Recreation; Buddy Curry, Kids and Pros, Inc.; and Robbie Woodall, Danville Lifesaving Crew.

