At a Thursday meeting, the Danville Kiwanis Club continued its tradition of honoring the foreign language students at George Washington High School and Galileo Magnet High School. At the presentation are, from left, Karalee Rocker, head of the foreign language department at Galileo; Antoni Marcraz, student in Spanish at Galileo; Christopher Buchinsky, student in Japanese at GWHS; Daryl Brimmer Jr., student in Latin at GWHS; Sharon Leigg, head of foreign language department at GWHS; and Tommy Dodson, youth services chair, Danville Kiwanis Club. Not pictured is Allison Hazelwood, student in Spanish at GWHS.