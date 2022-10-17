 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Kiwanis Club members contribute 417 years of service

Danville Kiwanis Club members contribute 417 years of service

At the Oct. 6 meeting, a combined group of Danville Kiwanis Club members with years of perfect attendance joined the new executive committee officers including (from left) Bob Wiles, 42 years; John Mason, 7 years; Bert Osborne, 53 years; Malinda Dalton, newly elected president with 13 years; Carolyn Smith, program committee chair and new director with a year; and Bob Sutter, new director with 10 years; (second row) Ray Beale, 14 years; Stetson Franklin, 9 years; Dillon Barnett, treasurer with 44 years; Tommy Dodson, eight years; John Wilt, four years; David Clark, 36 years; William Poindexter, 6 years; Gus Dolianitis, 36 years; David Slayton, new director with a year; Jim Hamilton, four years; Jack "Jay" Hayes, secretary with 35 years; and Mike Reynolds, five years. Twenty-five Danville Kiwanis Club members have contributed 417 years of service to youth programs and organizations in the city.

