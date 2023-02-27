At a Feb. 16 meeting at Averett University, Danville Kiwanis Club members listened to Kirsten Aherran, right, review not only the mission and vision of the River District Association, but also future programs including revitalization of the North Main corridor. Aherran discussed RDA funding from state, city and Danville Regional Foundation sources as well as RDA's four-point approach to revitalization efforts, including organization (policies); promotion (social media); design logos) and economic vitality (Bootcamp program). Welcoming Aherran is Carolyn Smith, chairperson of the Kiwanis Club program committee.