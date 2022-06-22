 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danville Life Saving Crew members speak to Kiwanis Club

  • 0
Danville Life Saving Crew members speak to Kiwanis Club

At its Thursday meeting, four Danville Life Saving Crew professionals informed Danville Kiwanis Club members of a wide variety of local rescue operations and training opportunities for volunteers. Rescue efforts are currently being supported by a drone program. Members visiting the meeting include Jim Mullins, Johnny Mills, Doug Young and Bryan Fox.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert