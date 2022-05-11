Danville Life Saving Crew promotes Misty Daniel to Captain

Danville Life Saving Crew Chief Robbie Woodall recently announce the promotion of Misty Daniel to captain.

She will be assigned to the crew's Northside station.

As captain, her role will be an assistant shift supervisor and she will report to the on-shift battalion chief.

“Misty takes on this role with years of EMS experience both with the crew and other area EMS agencies,” Woodall said. “She will be a great asset to our leadership team, and we are fortunate to have her in the Danville Life Saving Crew".

Daniel also serves as a volunteer at Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department in Pittsylvania County and Horsepasture Rescue Squad in Henry County.

“Daniel is an emergency medical technician-intermediate that provides advanced life support,” Doug Young, chief executive officer, said. “She was assigned on our medic interceptor unit.

"She emerged from an application pool and was selected through an interview process by EMS leaders," he said.

"What I enjoy most about working for the crew is helping to make a difference in people's lives and working with the most amazing people,” Daniels said.