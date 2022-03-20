 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Luncheon Pilot Club welcomes member

New member

The Danville Luncheon Pilot Club recently welcomed new member Evelyn Riley (left). Kellie Wyatt (center) recommended her for membership and pinned her. She was installed by Faith Stamps, past president.

 Contributed photo

