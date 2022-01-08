 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville man completes 100th marathon

Wilt

Kirkland and Seattle, Washington-based relatives (from left) David Wilt, Ben Whittle and Keller Wilt congratulate John Wilt, of Danville, for completing his 100th marathon at the Nov. 28 Seattle Marathon. His finishing time of 6:18:45 placed him first in his age group. Washington marks his 41st state on a journey to complete marathons in all 50 state and qualify for membership in the elite 50 States Marathon Club. At the starting line of the Seattle Marathon, he was honored to sing the National Anthem.

 Contributed photo

