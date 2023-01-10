 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Master Gardener group installs officers

Here's another resolution to add to your list for 2023 - get into the garden!.
The Danville Master Gardener association recently officers for 2023-24 including (from left) Billy Holley, president; Bonnie Hill, secretary; Kelly Adcock, treasurer; and Judy Hodnett, parliamentarian.
