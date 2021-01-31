 Skip to main content
Danville museum establishes Community Foundation Fund
Danville museum establishes Community Foundation Fund

Officials announced this week the establishment of an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region to benefit the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

The endowment fund, begun in December with legacy gifts from Elizabeth Compton and Deborah Kleisch, will generate investment income, year after year, which can be drawn down in annual payments to the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History for specific programming or reinvested in the fund to grow over time.

For more information about the Community Foundation Fund, contact Executive Director Elsabé Dixon at 434-793-5644 or elsabe@danvillemuseum.org.

