Danville museum seeks volunteers to yarn bomb the Riverwalk with color and hope

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is looking for a few good knitters. Crocheters are welcome too, as well as people who can cut up sweaters or T-shirts.
A project called “Wanderlove: A Stitch in Time 2021” needs volunteers to craft yarn creations to be wrapped around stationary objects on the Riverwalk Trail in what is called “yarn bombing.”
Yarn bombing started in 2005 in Houston, Texas, when a woman named Magda Sayeg created her first “yarn-bomb” artwork, putting knitting over her door knob. Her small gesture would grow to become a movement through the world, according to the art blog, davidcharlesfox.com.
The bombing combines street art, graffiti and activism with the mild civil disobedience of graffiti or tagging of public objects to see objects differently, according to the blog.
“This is almost a protest,” said Elsabe Dixon, executive director of the museum. “It is a feminine way of taking a domestic activity and saying something else.”
Dixon said the museum is partnering with five community groups for the project: The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Danville Parks and Recreation, Danville and Pittsylvania County public libraries, Dan River Basin Association and River District Association.
The museum will work with the organizations to decide where to wrap the yarn objects safely, whether it is around dead trees, benches or bridges. The project will be up from July through September.
“We will be putting groups together and getting them to knit, crochet or cut up knitted material or T-shirt material,” explained Dixon. “Each group will have a leader who will have a big plastic collection tub.”
The yarn workers will complete their projects at home from now until May and then the scarf-like sections will be collected in June.
“On July 4, the installation on the Riverwalk will happen,” Dixon said.
Plans now are for each group to be assigned a different site by the Danville Parks and Recreation Department.
“Ideally, we want to go from the fountain downtown to the ball park, but it all depends on the river,” Dixon said. “We are hoping to get some wonderful photos and to invite surrounding communities to let them know we’re alive and well, even though we are sad about COVID-19.”
Public art
Bill Sgrinia, parks and recreation director, said he thinks the yarn bombing art is “a great project for the community.”
“Parks and recreation oversees and coordinates the public art trail here in Danville and we see this as one more way to incorporate art into our community,” he said. “To us, art is an essential element to the livability of a community.”
The Danville Art Trail is a stretch downtown that has rotated 10 to 11 pieces of public art sculpture every 18 months for the past five to six years.
Art is located at Union Street Bridge, two pieces at Main Street Plaza, the Home sign, three pieces at the Crossing at the Dan, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, the Charles Harris Financial Center, the museum and the public library, he explained.
“To me, the addition of art is value added to the experience of being on the trail. People are going to use the Riverwalk Trail anyway, so having local, creative art as part of the experience is a great enhancement,” Sgrinia said.
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce also is excited to promote the yarn bombing project throughout the area, according to Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the chamber.
“This project aspires to create something positive and beautiful during an extremely challenging time. The museum is a great community partner and we are grateful for their leadership on this,” she said.
The yarn bombing would be a fun addition to the “incredible amenity to the area” that the Riverwalk Trail already is, she added.
“The yarn bombing is indicative of our community’s spirit — that we thrive even in tough times by working together,” she said.
Participants needed
Dixon said knitters, crocheters and material cutters are needed, as well as group leaders.
“We are trying to reach every avenue of the community — men and women, old and young, anyone under the sun, who would like to help with this,” she said. “There are no rules to the knitting, just that is has to be bright. The idea is to get outside of ourselves to remind us that we are part of a larger community going through the difficult pandemic.”
Yarn bombing is popular throughout the United States and the world, especially in urban areas. Dixon cited Los Angeles, California, as a place where yarn bombing is extremely popular.
Louise Martling, marketing director for the museum, said she hasn’t seen yarn bombing before but is excited about it.
“It’s a way we can be together but apart,” she said. “It will be a bright spot and will expose people to art. I love the idea of it being a goal and a vision happening.”
Along with the yarn bombing, the museum plans on collecting stories about the pandemic from the participants.
“The VCU Massey Center is working on collecting pandemic stories, and we will assist them on that and will ask people to submit stories. It’s called ‘history harvesting,’” Dixon said, noting it is important to remember “this profound time.”
She added that yarn bombing is a way of showing people how to brighten their lives.
“It can show people what art is too and can be a collective action and communal statement,” she said.
To participate or for more information, email info@danville.org.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
