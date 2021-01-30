Danville museum seeks volunteers to yarn bomb the Riverwalk with color and hope

“We will be putting groups together and getting them to knit, crochet or cut up knitted material or T-shirt material,” explained Dixon. “Each group will have a leader who will have a big plastic collection tub.”

The yarn workers will complete their projects at home from now until May and then the scarf-like sections will be collected in June.

“On July 4, the installation on the Riverwalk will happen,” Dixon said.

Plans now are for each group to be assigned a different site by the Danville Parks and Recreation Department.

“Ideally, we want to go from the fountain downtown to the ball park, but it all depends on the river,” Dixon said. “We are hoping to get some wonderful photos and to invite surrounding communities to let them know we’re alive and well, even though we are sad about COVID-19.”

Public art

Bill Sgrinia, parks and recreation director, said he thinks the yarn bombing art is “a great project for the community.”

“Parks and recreation oversees and coordinates the public art trail here in Danville and we see this as one more way to incorporate art into our community,” he said. “To us, art is an essential element to the livability of a community.”