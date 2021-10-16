Danville museum showcasing nearly 60 works of art by Danville's Carson Davenport

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also studied at The Corcoran School in Washington, Grand Central School of Art in New York, the New York School of Fine & Applied Art, The John Ringling School in Sarasota, Florida, and The Eastport Summer Art Colony. His works have been exhibited widely. He is represented in numerous public and private collections throughout the country including the White House Collection, Knoedler Galleries of New York, the Virginia Museum and Valentine Museum in Richmond.

During the Depression, he participated in the Public Works Art Project. In 1936, Davenport was commissioned to illustrate the industries of Virginia by the United States Treasury Department. He was commissioned by the United States Postal Service to paint murals in Chatham and Greensboro, Georgia. In 1937, Davenport became the director of The WPA Art School and Gallery at Big Stone Gap.

Davenport opened a summer art school at Chincoteague Island off the eastern shore of Virginia where he enjoyed painting the wild ponies and marine landscapes. He described his unique style as an attempt to “stimulate the brilliance of the color of mosaic, as Roualt was influenced by the brilliance of the colors of stained glass.”