Danville museum to debut a new exhibit by Veronica Jackson on April 19

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will debut a new exhibit — The Burden of Invisibility — by Veronica Jackson with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. April 19 at the Gallery Space at 536 Craghead St. in downtown Danville.

Jackson’s autobiographical work stems from her position as a Black woman marking space, and responds to the travails of her ancestors. She has a multidisciplinary visual-art practice based on an interpretive exhibit design, and architecture career spans more than three decades.

Jackson tells stories using quotidian objects such as felt-lined bulletin boards, clothing, hair, handmade paper, timecards and text. Her work addresses several internal queries arising from her plight as a Black woman in America: What does it mean to be invisible? How does the designation of invisibility affect her identity and sense of self?