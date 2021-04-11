Danville museum to debut a new exhibit by Veronica Jackson on April 19

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will debut a new exhibit — The Burden of Invisibility — by Veronica Jackson with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. April 19 at the Gallery Space at 536 Craghead St. in downtown Danville.
Jackson’s autobiographical work stems from her position as a Black woman marking space, and responds to the travails of her ancestors. She has a multidisciplinary visual-art practice based on an interpretive exhibit design, and architecture career spans more than three decades.
Jackson tells stories using quotidian objects such as felt-lined bulletin boards, clothing, hair, handmade paper, timecards and text. Her work addresses several internal queries arising from her plight as a Black woman in America: What does it mean to be invisible? How does the designation of invisibility affect her identity and sense of self?
Jackson’s background encompasses the examination of visual culture. As an architect and designer, she solved problems related to the structural systems within virtual and built environments. As an artist, she records, interprets and makes aware the complexities in which humans exist and affect their social surroundings. Her visual art making practice is a combination of past professional disciplines, present lived experiences and the cache of contemporary and historic research accumulated. Jackson’s initial and ongoing project — The Burden of Invisibility — is the physical manifestation of her evolution from designer to visual artist, as well as a reaction to the world around her.
This work forms the foundation of Jackson’s practice which investigates how Black women see, don’t see, value or devalue themselves in visual culture, and how these attitudes affect their sense of agency in constructing their own imagery or endeavors to mark space.
Jackson’s artwork is also grounded in the belief that studying visual culture elicits transformation. As an emerging cultural producer with a socially conscious practice, her goal is to engage audiences who may benefit from the ways visual art incites the imagination to see the world differently and eventually empowers them to creatively contribute to it.
To find out more about Veronica Jackson’s work visit, jacksondesigngroup.com/veronica-jackson.
All visitors to the museum are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. The exhibit will be on display through May 23.