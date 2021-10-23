Danville native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s 'Silent Service'

BANGOR, Wash. — A Danville-area native is serving aboard USS Pennsylvania, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Bowman serves as a machinist’s mate and joined the Navy to continue a family tradition of military service.
“My father, John Bowman, served in the Navy aboard an aircraft carrier,” said Bowman.
Bowman attended Tunstall High School and graduated in 2014. Today, Bowman uses skills and values similar to those found in Danville.
“It’s important to work hard and not let others hold you back,” said Bowman.
These lessons have helped Bowman while serving aboard USS Pennsylvania.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. They are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Bowman is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Bowman is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.
“Ballistic missile submarines are the foundation of nuclear deterrence and the Navy’s most powerful asset,” said Bowman.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Bowman and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. For example, Bowman earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
“I assisted leading my division while training students and planning maintenance availability,” said Bowman. “It was nice to earn the NAM, because it recognized the hard work I put in.”
As Bowman and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in the Navy and being able to provide for my family,” added Bowman. “I understand the sacrifice I make to keep my loved ones safe.”
Plexico is with the Navy office of community outreach