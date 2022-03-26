Danville native serves as aviation ordnanceman for U.S. Navy

A Danville native serves in the U.S. Navy at a helicopter squadron who flies the newest and most technologically advanced helicopters.

Petty Officer 2nd Class John Townes joined the Navy 15 years ago. Today, Townes serves as an aviation ordnanceman.

“My uncle, who was a master chief, inspired me to join the Navy,” said Townes. “He advised me to go into the field of aviation.”

Growing up in Danville, Townes attended Galileo Magnet High School and graduated in 2005. Today, Townes finds the values in Danville similar to those needed to succeed in the military.

“Growing in Danville, my mother taught me not to be hard headed and learn from other people's mistakes,” said Townes.

These lessons have helped Townes while serving at Naval Air Station North Island.

Townes serves with the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 73), a San Diego, California-based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation of submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 pounds (max gross) and can travel more than 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

Serving in the Navy means Townes is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is a necessary deterrent on the seas through its projection of power,” said Townes.

“It would be easy for another country to come to our country through the seas, but the Navy prevents them.”

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Townes and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of teaching the younger generation,” said Townes.

As Townes and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is more than just a paycheck,” added Townes. “I joined for the adventure and to see the world. I have gotten a career I can be proud of. The Navy means everything to me.”