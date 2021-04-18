Danville nurse honored with award

The nomination submitted read “I want to give a huge thank you to the staff at Sovah Health tonight for how well they were with my five-year-old daughter. Her nurse, Jordan, was so good. My daughter was dehydrated from not eating or drinking much the last few days and had to have an IV and blood work done for the first time and Jordan handled it well. Jordan was so good and that always means a lot, especially to a mom. Jordan even laid in the bed with my daughter while I went to grab her some chips. Please know how grateful I am for you! I really just felt so comfortable there knowing all of these healthcare workers were trying to figure out what was going on with my daughter.”