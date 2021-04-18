Danville nurse honored with award

Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse Jordan Powell was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.
The nomination submitted read “I want to give a huge thank you to the staff at Sovah Health tonight for how well they were with my five-year-old daughter. Her nurse, Jordan, was so good. My daughter was dehydrated from not eating or drinking much the last few days and had to have an IV and blood work done for the first time and Jordan handled it well. Jordan was so good and that always means a lot, especially to a mom. Jordan even laid in the bed with my daughter while I went to grab her some chips. Please know how grateful I am for you! I really just felt so comfortable there knowing all of these healthcare workers were trying to figure out what was going on with my daughter.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Sovah Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“Jordan is the perfect candidate to receive our first DAISY Award and I was honored to help present it to her,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “Her positive attitude and willingness to help others is what defines being an extraordinary nurse to receive the DAISY Award. She touches the lives of so many patients and their families every single day and she deserves to be honored.”
To nominate a Sovah Health nurse for the DAISY Award, visit www.sovahhealth.com/community/sovah-health-daisy-award.
—Special to the Register & Bee