Danville offers way to give live, fresh cut trees, wreaths a second life

As city residents get ready to undeck the halls, the Danville Public Works Department offers a way to give live, fresh cut Christmas trees and wreaths a second life.
Crews will collect trees placed curbside and take them to the city’s compost and mulch facility.
The pickup will take place on the designated day for yard waste collection.
All trees must be free from plastic bags, ornamental decorations, lights and tinsel in order to be composted. Tree stands and all nails and metal stakes should also be removed.
No artificial trees will be collected for composting.
Residents may also bring trees to the city’s compost and mulch facility free of charge on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 101 Airport Road (behind the Danville Regional Airport and beyond the closed landfill).
The trees will be turned into compost and made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.