Danville organization installs new officers

The Dorothea Henry Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution of Danville installed new officers on Aug. 31 including Regent Cathy Nesselroade, Vice Regent Anne Geyer (not pictured), chaplain Judy Strauser, secretary Mitzi Marlow, treasurer Angie Shoff, registrar Norma Johns, historian/librarian Dawn Davis, photographer Carol McClanahan, installing officer Peggy Looney and parliamentarian Jean Vernon (not pictured). DAR was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Volunteer efforts stress preserving history and securing future through better education. Any woman over age 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in independence is eligible. For more information, visit DAR.org.

