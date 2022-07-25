Danville Parks and Recreation seeking designs for holiday ornament

Danville Parks and Recreation is calling for design submissions from the community for the ornament sold at its annual Community Holiday Light Show.

Since the light show’s inception in 2014, parks and recreation has designed each ornament in-house or with a contracted designer. With a conscious effort to increase community involvement in all parks and recreation events, community members are encouraged to submit their designs for the second annual community-designed ornament.

Submissions are required to be Danville related and feature the iconic "Home" sign element somewhere in the design. Previous ornament designs included a train over the river, a trolley in town and smokestacks from the Schoolfield site.

In addition to the two requirements listed above, entrants are required to adhere to the following full list of guidelines:

Artwork must be submitted by Aug. 12;

Designs must fit in a 2.5-inch circle;

Must include the "Home" sign element;

Must be Danville related; and

Rights must be released to Danville Parks and Recreation to use the artwork.

The artist's work that is chosen will be recognized by Danville Parks and Recreation for this year's design

“We are so excited to once again open up this opportunity to the residents of our community,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator. “Last year, the feedback for the community-designed ornament was amazing.”

Artists interested in submitting can review the online submission form at https://form.jotform.com/220944082183151.

For more information, email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov or call 434-857-3384.