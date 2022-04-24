Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer organization hires new executive director

The Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Board of Directors last week announced the recent hire of Moriah Davis Shepherd as the new executive director.

“I am honored to be a part of Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer," Shepherd said. "Along with many members of this community, my own family has seen the devastating effects of cancer as well as the triumphs of remission. As I work alongside the board of directors and staff, I am looking forward to expanding our reach throughout our service area of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.”

In 2010, Shepherd began her career with Showcase Magazine and its portfolio of publications, expanding the marketing and tourism efforts within Southern Virginia and North Carolina. After four years of working with these publications, she transitioned to Piedmont Credit Union, assisting branch managers with targeted marketing efforts.

Since 2018, Shepherd has been leading the development efforts for the Danville Science Center as a professional fundraiser. As a recipient of the 2019 Young Professionals PACE Award through the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, she is passionate about the future of the region.

Shepherd has completed the Duke University Nonprofit Management Certification and has received a facilitation certification with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer helps defray the cost of cancer-related prescriptions, equipment, supplies, transportation reimbursement, nutritional supplements, as well as other special needs. Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer helps to smooth the way for clients and their families through the emotional and financial burdens that are presented throughout their cancer journey.

For more information on Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer, visit danpittcancer.org.