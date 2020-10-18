Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services debuts new logo, website

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services unveiled its new branding recently with the launch of both a new logo and website.

The organization provides behavioral health, developmental and prevention services in the community.

“DPCS has simplified its look with a reimagination of its logo and the launch of a modern website,” executive director Jim Bebeau said.

The concept behind the rebranding of the logo is people (keyhole), services (sun) and community (box).

The new website at www.dpcs.org provides a modern, clean look into Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services and all of the services and programs offered.

The group has grown to be a large employer in Southside Virginia with a team of nearly 300 professionals.

— Special to the Register & Bee