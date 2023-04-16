April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Virginia and the Virginia Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention to spread the message.

This year’s theme, “Building Brighter Childhoods,” promotes the idea that everyone has a role to play in helping to prevent child abuse and neglect in their community and the commonwealth.

Research suggests that many people are already playing a role in preventing child abuse and creating great childhoods in their communities, they just don’t realize it. A study commissioned by Prevent Child Abuse America shows that only 27% of Americans report that they are engaged in prevention. However, that same study showed that:

80% of Americans reported donating goods, money or time to an organization supporting children and families;

70% reported volunteering with children through places of worship, schools and sports or academic clubs; and

56% provided mentorship to a child in their family, neighborhood or community.

This April, the organization is working to educate the public about how they are already helping to prevent child abuse, as well as offering some positive ideas about how we all can help children and families thrive.

In response to the national research, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is sharing some suggestions to get involved:

“Plant” a garden of pinwheels, which symbolize child abuse prevention and reflect childhood hope, health and happiness. For information, contact Vanessa Kizer-Bethel 434-799-0456 extension 3817;

Mentor a new parent by reaching out to a neighbor and offering to help, such as by babysitting or cooking;

Donate time to organizations that support children, such as by offering to be a free tutor or getting involved with a local mentorship program; and

Donate money to organizations

During April here in Danville the water in the fountain at Main Street Plaza will be blue, and the lights at the Bridge Street substation will be blue.

Visit one of the many pinwheel gardens, located at The HOME sign (downtown Danville), DCC-Helping Hands Child Development Center, city of Danville Social Services, Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Area or Transition Pregnancy Solutions.

For a full list of pinwheel gardens, visit the Healthy Families Danville-Pittsylvania Facebook page.

For more information on how to keep children safe from abuse and neglect, visit https://www.dpcs.org/healthy-families, www.pcav.org or www.dss.virginia.gov. The Virginia Child Abuse Hotline may be reached at 1-800-552-7096