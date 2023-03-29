At the March 16 meeting, members of the Danville Riverview Rotary greeted guest speaker Anne Moore- Sparks, the president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Moore-Sparks enthusiastically spoke about the goals of the chamber, including creating stability and growth, retaining and growing membership and bringing back events.

She went on to explain that focusing on the future of the chamber and creating a vision to provide value and resources to its members was not only her goal, but the goal of the chamber board as well.

Moore-Sparks’ energy and vision to grow the chamber brought enthusiasm from the Rotarians.

Moore-Sparks encouraged the community to visit www.dpchamber.org and learn all about what the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce has to offer.