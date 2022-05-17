Danville police chief receives 2022 Excellence in Virginia Award for Innovation in Government

On April 26, Danville Police Department Chief Scott C. Booth was presented the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Award for Innovation in Government by the Virginia Commonwealth University L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at the Richmond Marriott.

Booth was accompanied by Danville City Manager Ken Larking; Councilmen Sherman Saunders, Lee Vogler and James Buckner; multiple members of the Danville Police Department; community leaders; friends; and supporters for the formal presentation of this award.

The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards Announcement Reads:

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth is praised for his community policing work including the Community Leadership and Immersion Program (CLIP) for new officers and Pass the Perspective program for citizens.

When Chief Scott Booth came to the Danville Police Department in 2018 he made his top two priorities the reduction of violent crime and community engagement. Crime numbers have decreased and the relationships and trust have grown in the community. Booth introduced the Community Leadership and Immersion Program (CLIP) as part of new officer training and the Pass the Perspective program for residents to learn more about policing. Both programs have had a profound impact on Danville community’s relationship with police.

About the award: This award recognizes the recipient’s innovative work has resulted in increased efficiency, effectiveness, or other improvements that affect how a government entity performs, in supporting and delivering services to its constituents. An individual, organization or government entity may be nominated for this award.

A video highlighting the programs and achievements of the Danville Police Department’s community engagement efforts under Booth was presented at the ceremony.

This award highlights the work of the men and women of the Danville Police Department under the leadership of Booth, while being supported by city leaders, community members and partners working to make Danville "grow better every day."