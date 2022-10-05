 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Danville Police Department gears up for Cars and Community on Saturday

The Danville Police Department will hosts its second annual Cars and Community event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dan River Church parking lot on Riverside drive.

This free community event offers fun designed for the entire family.

The event will feature local business vendors, Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, moon bounces, face painting, food trucks, a car show/meet and more.

The purpose of the annual Cars and Community outing is to continue to build and create positive relationships with the Danville Police Department and the community.

"Our job is to serve our citizens, and we look forward to gatherings where we can engage with residents," a news release stated.

To learn more, contact Ashtyn Foddrell, community relations liaison, at 434-797-8898 extension 5, or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov.

