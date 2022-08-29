Danville Police Department hosts 'Pass the Perspective'

The Danville Police Department on Thursday hosted a "Pass the Perspective" event, which allowed residents to undergo a training simulation designed for police officers.
The exercise helps provide a deeper understanding of how officers make split-second decisions in very high-pressure situations.
The event was held in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives room at the new police headquarters on 1 Community Way. Police Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement officer, hosted the event.
MILO Range is a training simulator that utilizes computer technology to enhance an officer’s decision-making capabilities in the field. This scenario-based training subjects officers to realistic and stressful situations in a training environment. Each scenario offers the trainer an opportunity to analyze the officer’s decisions, creating teachable moments that ensure the officer’s actions are aligned with the law and department policy.
The Milo Range is a “portable simulator for use of force, crisis management, de-escalation and tactical judgment training,” according to the manufacturer. This software provides hundreds of complex dynamic video training scenarios, graphics-based firearms skill-builder drills. This training tool complements the department’s de-escalation and less-than-lethal training each officer receives to include Crisis Intervention Team training and upcoming ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics) training.
The “interactive judgment training” supports the police department’s overall mission of providing quality service to the community through a process of continuous improvement.