 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the godanriver.com is partnering with Lester Building Supply who is sponsoring 206 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Danville Police Department major graduates from Southern Police Institute

  • 0

Police warn of car thefts, items being stolen from vehicles

Danville Police Department Maj. David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November.

The 12-week academy held in Louisville, Kentucky, was the 148th session and hosted law enforcement leaders from across the United States. Whitley earned a spot on the dean’s list in recognition of his exceptional academic performance in the program.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Whitley is the 15th officer from the Danville Police Department to attend the academy starting with Lonnie Lewis who graduated in the second session in 1951.

David Whitley

Danville Police Department Maj. David Whitley (second from left) graduates from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November.

The Southern Police Institute is an integral part of the Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences of the University of Louisville. It is an advanced educational and training institute whose mission is to enhance the professional development of law enforcement practitioners.

People are also reading…

Since the creation of the Southern Police Institute in 1951, its program of instruction has been based on the belief that law enforcement is a demanding activity requiring the highest level of professional preparation. The Administrative Officers Course has been offered continuously since 1951.

Today, it is a primary leadership development program. It is designed to provide a comprehensive and challenging educational experience that is intended to enhance the professional and personal lives of our students.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1. The German army’s 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deployed suffered technical failures. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the 42 Pumas earmarked for the NATO force will now be replaced with much older Marder vehicles, but insisted this wouldn’t affect the mission. She also ordered a halt to additional Puma purchases pending repairs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaving your house or going to bed? When you should turn your Christmas lights off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert