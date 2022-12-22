Danville Police Department major graduates from Southern Police Institute

Danville Police Department Maj. David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November.
The 12-week academy held in Louisville, Kentucky, was the 148th session and hosted law enforcement leaders from across the United States. Whitley earned a spot on the dean’s list in recognition of his exceptional academic performance in the program.
Whitley is the 15th officer from the Danville Police Department to attend the academy starting with Lonnie Lewis who graduated in the second session in 1951.
The Southern Police Institute is an integral part of the Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences of the University of Louisville. It is an advanced educational and training institute whose mission is to enhance the professional development of law enforcement practitioners.
Since the creation of the Southern Police Institute in 1951, its program of instruction has been based on the belief that law enforcement is a demanding activity requiring the highest level of professional preparation. The Administrative Officers Course has been offered continuously since 1951.
Today, it is a primary leadership development program. It is designed to provide a comprehensive and challenging educational experience that is intended to enhance the professional and personal lives of our students.