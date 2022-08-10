Danville Police Department to host 5K

The Danville Police Department will host its second annual 5K with 5-0 at 8 a.m. Sept. 24.
The race will start and finish at the new police department headquarters at 1 Community Way, located off of Memorial Drive.
Local officers and staff members will take part in the race. This event is designed to promote healthy living and self-care within the community.
The community is to join. Participants can either run or walk.
The Brick running store os a partner for this event. All proceeds will go to police department's community relations.
The 5K will be comprised of flat and hilly surfaces making it the perfect combination for a challenging and rewarding race. The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks and bib.
Registration to include the T-shirt ends on Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Runners/walkers also may sign up the day of the event, but it will not include a T-shirt.
There will be prizes for first place, second place and third place for the top women and men groups.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/va/danville/secondannual5kwith50.
For more information, contact Ashytn Foddrell, via phone at 434-797-8898, ext. 5, or via email at ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov.