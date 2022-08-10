Danville Police Department to host 5K

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running on Friday. The $30 million Premium Pay Program will officially be launched next week. Funding for the initiative was included in the new state budget. Sometimes dubbed “hero pay,” the funds will be distributed to critical workers such as grocery store employees and non-government medical staff who were on the job between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and unable to work from home.